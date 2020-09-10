|
10.09.2020 19:44:00
TRUMPCANCER2020 Urgent Fundraiser
SALISBURY, Md., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TRUMPCANCER2020 is an urgent fundraiser benefiting Breast Cancer Awareness and Research. Our goal is simple: raise $50,000 to help eradicate Breast Cancer. Now through October 31, 2020, you will receive a TRUMPCANCER2020 face covering and or T-Shirt with just a small donation. You can donate and receive either or both TRUMPCANCER2020 products by visiting www.TrumpCancer2020.com.
Cancer doesn't sleep, and it doesn't take a timeout during a global pandemic. Make your generous donation today and help fund the fight that might save the life of your loved one. Be a part of the solution today, for a better tomorrow.
For more information contact:
Chris Hagel
(443) 614-6077 or (443) 210-3560 ANYTIME
TrumpCancer2020@gmail.com
Twitter
Instagram
TikTok
