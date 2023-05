Trump's Dealings with Saudis Under Investigation

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Former President Donald Trump's dealings with Saudi-backed professional golf venture, LIV Golf, is under investigation as part of the U.S. Justice Department's probe into his handling of classified documents.The connection between Trump's relationship with LIV Golf and the broader classified documents investigation being undertaken by federal prosecutors is not yet fully known. What is known is that the LIV golf venture is 93 percent owned by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund – the same sovereign wealth fund led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman that invested $2 billion in a firm controlled by Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner.