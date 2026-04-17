Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
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17.04.2026 17:00:37
Trump's Iran Strategy Puts Palantir in the Spotlight -- but Is This Defense‑Data Stock Built for Long‑Term Investors?
The U.S. war with Iran has further elevated the profile of Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR). President Donald Trump praised the company on his social media platform, stating, "Palantir Technologies (PLTR) has proven to have great war fighting capabilities and equipment."The tech titan's ability to analyze vast amounts of data and sift out actionable insights through artificial intelligence has given it a groundbreaking role in the conflict. According to Palantir Chief Technology Officer Shyam Sankar, the war with Iran is "the first large-scale combat operation that was really driven... with AI."Although Palantir's current role in the limelight may make it seem like a defense sector company, that may not last, especially after Trump leaves office. This raises the question: Is the stock a worthwhile long-term investment? Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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|Strategy (ex MicroStrategy)
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