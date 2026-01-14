Spur Aktie
WKN DE: A0JDZ6 / ISIN: ZAE000022653
|
14.01.2026 08:00:18
Trump’s planned limits on US property investing could spur foray into UK housing market
Trump's planned limits on US property investing could spur foray into UK housing market

Ban on private equity firms buying single-family homes in US raises concerns instututions could boost deepen housing crisis on BritainLeading US investors and private equity firms could step up their foray into UK new-build housing after Donald Trump's move to ban institutional companies from buying single-family homes in the US, raising concerns that investors could "cut corners and increase rents".The US president said last week that he would ask Congress to codify the measure as he tries to address concerns that families are struggling to buy or rent a home. The median property sale price was $410,800 (£305,000) last year, according to the US Census Bureau.
