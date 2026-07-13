Shipping Corporation of India Land and Assets Aktie

Shipping Corporation of India Land and Assets für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

ISIN: INE0PB301013

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14.07.2026 00:33:02

Trump’s Strait of Hormuz Fee Could Double the Cost of Shipping

The potential expense of a 20 percent charge to move oil and other goods through the strait has stirred concern among shippers.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei New York Times
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