Shipping Corporation of India Land and Assets Aktie
ISIN: INE0PB301013
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14.07.2026 00:33:02
Trump’s Strait of Hormuz Fee Could Double the Cost of Shipping
The potential expense of a 20 percent charge to move oil and other goods through the strait has stirred concern among shippers.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei New York Times
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