Rising Corporation Aktie
WKN DE: A41AEP / ISIN: JP3965410008
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14.04.2026 09:45:00
Trump's Team Says Don't Worry About Rising Inflation. Here Are 3 Stocks to Buy If They're Wrong.
Gas prices have soared roughly 80% year to date. When transportation costs rise, so do the prices of most products. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell publicly acknowledged that the energy shock is causing considerable concern about the potential for a broader inflationary impact. However, White House Deputy Press Secretary Kush Desai posted on X (formerly Twitter) that these are only "short-term disruptions" and "the American economy remains on a solid trajectory." National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett echoed Desai in an interview with Fox (NASDAQ: FOX) News, stating that high gas prices are a "temporary phenomenon" and that the "economy has so much momentum that it's humming along." Americans don't have to worry about inflation if Trump's team is right. But what if they're wrong? Here are three stocks to buy.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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