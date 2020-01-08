TruNet Provides Top-Class Business Process Outsourcing for Commercial Property Management Companies

TruNet's expertise and vast network allow outsourcing to be cheaper, faster and more rewarding than administrating in-house.

BROSSARD, Quebec, Jan. 8, 2020 /CNW/ -- TruNet is ensuring that commercial property management companies have access to the best-in-class software, tools and processes, while also minimizing liability and exposure. TruNet knows how time-consuming it can be to handle multiple vendors and back-end busywork when business strategy and development needs to be the focus.

With their head office in Quebec and regional office in Ontario, they can provide full-service, national coverage for a wide range of business processes.

Thanks to their large network of over 200 fully insured and licensed service providers, they can provide the perfect solution to handle your needs for RFP/bid development, contract negotiation, helpdesk, billing & invoicing, payables and more.

TruNet services a variety of large national accounts, including:

• Major big-box retail stores

• National grocers

• Financial institutions

• Telecommunications customers

• Large technology companies

• Government buildings

President of TruNet, Frank Sinodinos, said, "We take the pain away from managing multiple vendors across multiple service industries. Our customers like that we take the pressure off their employees, as we are the experts in managing vendors and ensuring compliance and quality control."

TruNet manages the burden of order processing, account maintenance, program analysis, order management, dispute management collections, and invoice processing on behalf of their customers. TruNet also offers the selection, management and audit of suppliers for all outdoor commercial service needs.

In addition to its one-point-of-contact solutions, TruNet continues to service all of their customers after the sale with dedicated personnel doing on-site visits and customer service follow-ups to ensure your property is getting the attention it deserves.

For more information about TruNet and how they are lending their expertise to Property Managers, visit TruNet.ca.

About TruNet

TruNet is your one-call destination for commercial outdoor services and related business processes across Canada, including: landscaping, snow removal, window cleaning, parking lot maintenance and line painting to name a few. When you partner with TruNet, you will save time and money, without sacrificing quality. Visit TruNet.ca.

