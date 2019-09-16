Trust and Confidence thrive DMIA Group to Win Asia's Best Performing Companies -- ACES Awards

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With the ACES awards conferred to DMIA Group as the "Asia's Best Performing Companies", this indicated that the trust and DMIA's group values: Dedication, Meticulous, Innovation and Action are the practice values that churn and drive the group team-work and spirits. DMIA Group which incorporated in Malaysia in 1996 has undertaken several prestigious projects both domestically and overseas, ultimately catering for civil, railway work, engineering, building construction and property development. As for oversea market, the group have worked in India since 2003 which deliver highway and rail projects over there and the latest mark was the "The Malaysia High Commission Complex" in New Delhi.

Under numerous attention in completing the Klang Valley Double Track (KVDT -- from Rawang to Salak South) rehabilitation project which currently at 80% completion and challenge faces by the new government of Malaysia to re-look again at all mega projects, with all the improvements and the expectations, DMIA group has earned the trust and confidence from the government of Malaysia to pursue the KVDT2 valued at RM4.74Billion -- from Salak South to Seremban & Simpang Port Klang to Port Klang the rehabilitation project. This project, 80:20 joint venture between Dhaya Maju Infrastructure (Asia) Sdn Bhd (DMIA) and Lembaga Tabung Angkatan Tentera (LTAT) are given period of seven years to complete, yet DMIA Group are confidence that they will complete it - in five years.

DMIA Group invested heavily in high-quality machineries and one of their most innovative machinery in Asia is the track laying machine known as S2PV. Overall, the value of machineries invested till today granted to more than RM300million. The Group also take pride in developing young engineers as encouraged by the government of Malaysia thru the PROTEGE program which will see more than 1800 young engineers will be participated in this project.

For more information, please go to www.dmiagrp.com or call DMIA Group at +6 03 7726 1189

PR Newswire is the official news distribution partner of DMIA Group.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190913/2579290-1

SOURCE DMIA Group