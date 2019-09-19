Trusted Brand 2016 Inc. Announces Termination of Proposed Qualifying Transaction with Theracann International Benchmark Corporation

TSX Venture Exchange: HAH.P

CALGARY, Sept. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - TRUSTED BRAND 2016 INC. (the "Corporation") (HAH.P: TSX-V), a capital pool company under Policy 2.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") announces, that its previously announce amalgamation agreement with Theracann International Benchmark Corporation ("Theracann") has been terminated by Theracann and the proposed business combination will not proceed.

The Corporation will resume its process of identifying and evaluating businesses and assets with a ‎view to completing a potential qualifying transaction pursuant to the TSXV's CPC Policy. As a capital ‎pool company, the Corporation is not permitted to carry on any business other than the identification and ‎evaluation of assets or businesses for the purpose of completing a qualifying transaction under the ‎TSXV's CPC Policy.‎

