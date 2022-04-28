Trustly wins FinTech of the Year 2021

STOCKHOLM, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trustly has been awarded the 2021 FinTech of the Year for Retail Payments by the readers of the FinTech Spotlight report series, voted on by industry stakeholders and the advisors at Aite-Novarica Group.

"I'm really happy that Trustly has been awarded FinTech of the Year. This is the best possible feedback for us as we strive to ensure that we are always customer-centric and in our conviction to make account-to-account (A2A) payments a new global standard." Johan Tjärnberg, Group CEO of Trustly.

The Commercial Banking & Payments FinTech Spotlight is a quarterly series of reports looking at emerging FinTech vendors active in the commercial banking space. FinTech vendors are selected by analysts based on their level of innovation and approach to wider business challenges facing the commercial banking market from both a bank and customer perspective.

About Trustly

Founded in 2008, Trustly is a global leader in Online Banking Payments. Our digital account-to-account platform redefines the speed, simplicity and security of payments, linking some of the world's most prominent merchants with consumers directly from their online banking accounts. Trustly can handle the entire payment journey, setting us apart from the competition and enabling us to offer an attractive alternative to the traditional card networks at a lower cost. Today we serve 8,100 merchants, connecting them with 525 million consumers and 6,300 banks in over 30 countries; and in 2020 we processed over $21 billion in transaction volume in our global network. We are a licensed Payment Institution under the second payment services directive (PSD2) and operate under the supervision of the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority in Europe. In the US, we are state regulated as required to serve our target markets. Read more at www.trustly.com .

