TrustMAPP Integrates with Cisco Secure Cloud Insights Delivering Continuous Cloud Posture with Cybersecurity Maturity and Quantified Remediation

TrustMAPP integrateswith Cisco Secure Cloud Insights®to simplify cloud security performance, enhance cloud security posture, and drive quantified remediation for continuous security performance management.

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TrustMAPP today announced a new integration with Cisco Secure Cloud Insights®, an industry-leading cyber asset attack surface management (CAASM) platform. The partnership will make it easier for security teams to measure not only cloud posture but also generate a maturity posture with financial forecasting for remediation of identified risks and non-compliance of controls across cloud assets. Customers can alleviate the burden of regulatory and supply chain assessments while creating an accurate source for reporting both hybrid and cloud-native environments.

Chad Boeckmann, CEO of TrustMAPP, said, "By integrating with a platform like Cisco Secure Cloud Insights, TrustMAPP cybersecurity performance management provides customers the ability to gain more value out of existing investments while viewing their security posture across multifaceted control without the need to conduct more additional assessments. TrustMAPP continues to build integration across cloud ecosystems with best-of-breed products as we make the task of securing a modern enterprise easier across hybrid and cloud-exclusive environments."

The combined solution provides a comprehensive understanding of your maturity of controls across your cloud asset footprint while providing the ability to measure non-technical controls and access a library of recommendations to drive control remediation.

"Security leaders need integrated solutions like Secure Cloud Insights and TrustMAPP to drive meaningful decisions across their environments while taking into context compliance, risk, and maturity of control across cloud assets," said Rajat Gulati, Product Management Leader for Cisco Secure Cloud Insights. "Offering a single source of truth across multiple cloud assets while informing maturity posture and driving compliance outcomes is a game changer for cybersecurity leaders in our industry. By combining Cisco Secure Cloud Insights and TrustMAPP we are fulfilling customer requests to deliver a comprehensive security posture that drives strategy."

About TrustMAPP

TrustMAPP delivers continuous Cybersecurity Performance Management, giving CISOs a real-time view of the effectiveness of their cybersecurity program. TrustMAPP tells you where you are, where you're going, and what it will take to get there. From a single source of data, an organization's security posture is visible based on stakeholder perspective: CISO, C-Suite, and Board. TrustMAPP gives organizations the ability to manage security as a business, quantifying and prioritizing remediation actions and costs. Please visit trustmapp.com to learn more and also visit @TrustMAPP on Twitter and TrustMAPP on LinkedIn. General inquiries should be directed to info@trustmapp.com. Press and analyst inquiries should be sent to about@trustmapp.com .

About Cisco Secure Cloud Insights

Cisco Secure Cloud insights is a Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management (CAASM) tool that enables security teams to improve basic security hygiene by ensuring security controls, security posture, and asset exposure are understood and remediated. Secure Cloud Insights provides continuous compliance and security posture assessments that help organizations manage their risk. Learn more at cisco.com/go/secure-cloud-insights

