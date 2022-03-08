Trustworthy - The Family Operating System® - Enables Financial Institutions on Q2's Digital Banking Platform to Offer Secure Online Family Information Management

SAN FRANCISCO, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trustworthy, the online service where families can protect, organize and optimize their most important information, announced its availability within the Q2 Innovation Studio Marketplace and pre-enabled access to 500+ financial institutions on the Q2 digital banking platform.

Trustworthy, the leader in family information management, helps families protect, organize and optimize their most important information – including financial information, estate planning, emergency information, passwords, and more – to organize their whole lives and achieve greater peace of mind. Customers will have access to Trustworthy's platform through Q2's app marketplace , an online marketplace where innovative banking and finance products are showcased.

"We're delighted to announce this partnership with Q2.com. Trustworthy is a perfect match for the regional banks, credit unions and other financial institutions Q2 serves, and most importantly, their customers," said Nathaniel Robinson, CEO and founder of Trustworthy. "Through this partnership, banking customers can utilize the Trustworthy Family Operating System® to quickly curate their important information, collaborate with loved ones and trusted professionals in their trust graph, and benefit from automatically optimized information over time. Adopting Trustworthy means families can be delightfully organized and completely prepared for all of life's moments, now and across generations."

"The entire financial industry is seeking new ways to serve the increasingly complex needs of account holders," said Johnny Ola, managing director of Q2's Innovation Studio. "The institutions we serve – banks, credit unions and others - are eager to find personalized offerings that can better serve their customers' needs, and we are able to help them do just that, both by providing our services, and access to truly innovative products such as those offered by Trustworthy."

Q2's Innovation Studio is a portfolio of technologies and programs that more than 500 financial institutions and Q2 fintech partners are leveraging to develop, integrate and distribute innovative digital banking experiences. Through Q2's Innovation Studio, institutions can seamlessly and efficiently integrate fintech solutions and deploy pre-integrated apps.

Trustworthy provides its customers with the most effective, elegant and easy to use online service to better manage their families' digital lives and protect and safely share their most important information. To learn more, visit www.trustworthy.com .

About Q2 Holdings, Inc.

More information on the Q2 Innovation Studio and Q2 Partner Accelerator can be found here: Q2 Innovation Studio . Q2 is a financial experience company dedicated to providing digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance, and fintech companies in the U.S. and internationally. With comprehensive end-to-end solution sets, Q2 enables its partners to provide cohesive, secure, data-driven experiences to every account holder – from consumer to small business and corporate. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices throughout the world and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com .

About Trustworthy

Trustworthy is the Family Operating System®, an online service that helps modern families protect, organized and optimize their important information — ID's, Money, Property, Passwords, Insurance, Taxes, Legal, Emergency Instructions and more. With Trustworthy, families are delightfully organized and completely prepared for all of life's moments, now and across generations.

