02.01.2024 21:03:00
Truth Bar™ Contest Offers a Chance to Win a Retreat in Costa Rica
Find the "Golden Unicorn" in your online purchase of Truth Bar for a 4-night wellness vacation, including airfare!
MIAMI, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Truth Bar™ is thrilled to announce the first ever Golden Unicorn Contest, offering participants an exclusive chance to win a four-night Immersive Wellness package stay at The Retreat Costa Rica Wellness Resort and Spa including airfare. To participate in the contest, individuals must purchase one or more boxes of Truth Bars directly from www.truthbar.com. The lucky winner will find the single Golden Unicorn which has been tucked into one bar within one of the boxes. The contest will run until the Golden Unicorn is found.
"As one of the first nutrition bars to combine both prebiotics and probiotics to promote gut health, Truth Bar™ is a 'unicorn' of its own," said Diana Stobo, founder and creator of both Truth Bar and The Retreat Costa Rica and leading raw food chef and lifestyle coach. "Not only does it provide nutrients essential for a flourishing microbiome, but it is also a delicious way to optimize your gut health! I am thrilled to bring together both Truth Bar and The Retreat Costa Rica to bring the winner of the Golden Unicorn the ultimate wellness package to help empower them to become a golden unicorn themselves."
There will be one winner of the Golden Unicorn who will receive:
- Deluxe Room Accommodation
- Anti-inflammatory Organic Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner
- One 60-minute Healing Touch Massage Experience
- One Cooking class with our chef (available Monday, Wednesday, Friday)
- Access to Vida Mia Healing Center and Spa
- Fitness Studio
- Complimentary Wi-Fi
- Laundry service available
- Complimentary Welcome in room amenity Welcome Orientation
- Complimentary Auto-guided hike increase endurance and strength
- Complimentary Morning & Afternoon practice (movement, meditation, or yoga).
- Complimentary Roundtrip airfare ticket to San Jose airport (economy up to $800)
- Complimentary Roundtrip car transport from San Jose airport to The Retreat Costa Rica
Detailed instructions, rules, and terms and conditions are available on Truth Bar's official website here.
Prepare your shopping carts for the chance to find the Golden Unicorn! Not only will you have the chance to win when purchasing your next box of bars, but you will also be investing in optimizing your gut health.
To learn more about Truth Bar™ and their delicious plant-based, prebiotic and probiotic gut-healthy snack bars, visit www.truthbar.com.
About Truth Bar™
Truth Bar™ is on a mission to help people live better lives through better nutrition. They offer the first ever nutrition bar that combines both prebiotics and probiotics to promote gut health. Their bars are plant-based snack bars dipped in decadent dark chocolate. In fun flavors like Dark Chocolate Vanilla Cake Batter and Dark Chocolate Raspberry Coconut, all bars remain gluten-free, low in sugar and high in fiber.
Media Contact:
Samantha MacLeod, MS, RDN
samantha@freshcommunications.com
Mobile: (781) 775-7101
SOURCE Truth Bar
