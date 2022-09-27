|
27.09.2022 23:31:55
Truth Social and Digital World Acquisition's SPAC Deal Is Falling Apart
Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: DWAC) was one of the hottest SPACs in the world when it announced an acquisition deal with Donald Trump's Truth Social. But the deal is under pressure now that investors in a $1 billion PIPE financing deal are starting to back out. This video covers the recent news and why this SPAC may be in a downward spiral. *Stock prices used were end of day prices of Sept. 27, 2022. The video was published on Sept. 27, 2022.Continue reading
