Tryg A/S – total number of voting rights and capital

With reference to section 32 of the Danish Capital Markets Act (Kapitalmarkedsloven), Tryg

hereby publishes the company's total number of voting rights and the total share capital.

After the capital decrease registered on 29 April 2024 the company's share capital was reduced by nominal DKK 92,214,355 to nominal DKK 3,081,960,545. Tryg's nominal share capital amounts to DKK 3,081,960,545 equivalent to 616.392.109 shares and 308,196,054,500 voting rights as of 30 April 2024.

Attachment