TS Cloud is honored with Google Cloud Partner "Work Transformation" Specialization

TAIPEI, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TS Cloud, a Google Cloud Partner that specialized in assisting SME companies to migrate their business to cloud environments, was honored with Google Cloud Partner "Work Transformation" specialization in February of 2020.

The specialization of "Work Transformation" will be given against the expertise and ability of Google Cloud Partner in guiding businesses through the transformation process professionally. "Work Transformation" is the category that is at a professional level that could assist the companies or customers professionally as Google knows that it is hard for the users to evaluate themselves about cloud technology as they are not familiar with it.

"Thank you Google for honouring us with different types of specialization such as [Google Cloud Premier Partner] and also more specialization of [Google G Suite Administrator]", "We are happy to be honored with these high specializations from Google and this meant a lot for us. We are ready and looking forward to continuing to assist the other companies well and lead them for more innovation and transformation." said the CEO of TS Cloud.

Assisted More than 2,000 Companies to Implement G Suite

TS Cloud had assisted more than 2,000 companies to implement G Suite back in 2007. TS Cloud also had established companies in Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia and Japan. Their mission is to assist more SME companies to migrate to cloud technology as this could increase their work productivity and achieve their goals successfully.

Services Provided

Work Transformation

G Suite Essentials(Sign up for FREE before September 30, 2020)

G Suite Licenses

G Suite Configuration

Company Information

Company Name: TS CLOUD PTE.LTD

Address: 6F.-6, No. 141, Sec. 1, Keelung Rd., Xinyi Dist., Taipei City, Taiwan

Website: https://tscloud.com.tw

Contact Number: +886-2-27660661

Company Regional Website

Singapore

https://tscloud.com.sg

Malaysia

https://tscloud.com.my

Japan

https://tscloud.co.jp

Contact Person

Name: Lisa Hsieh

Email: lisa@tscloud.work

Contact Number: +886-2-2766-0661

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200831/2903252-1

SOURCE TS Cloud Co. Ltd