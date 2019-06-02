|
02.06.2019 21:58:00
TSB deploys a team following a fatal small aircraft accident near Medicine Hat, Alberta
EDMONTON, AB, June 2, 2019 /CNW/ - The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) is deploying a team of investigators to the site of yesterday's fatal accident involving an American Aviation AA-5B near Medicine Hat, Alberta. The TSB will gather information and assess the occurrence.
The TSB is an independent agency that investigates marine, pipeline, railway and aviation transportation occurrences. Its sole aim is the advancement of transportation safety. It is not the function of the Board to assign fault or determine civil or criminal liability.
SOURCE Transportation Safety Board of Canada
