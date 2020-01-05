|
05.01.2020 19:34:00
TSB deploys a team following a runway overrun at Halifax Stanfield International Airport, Nova Scotia
DARTMOUTH, NS, Jan. 5, 2020 /CNW/ - The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) is deploying a team of investigators to Halifax Stanfield International Airport, Nova Scotia, following a runway overrun of a Boeing 737 operated by WestJet. The TSB will gather information and assess the occurrence.
The TSB is an independent agency that investigates air, marine, pipeline, and rail transportation occurrences. Its sole aim is the advancement of transportation safety. It is not the function of the Board to assign fault or determine civil or criminal liability.
The TSB is online at www.tsb.gc.ca.
SOURCE Transportation Safety Board of Canada
