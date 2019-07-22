22.07.2019 02:17:00

TSB deploys a team following a small aircraft accident in Jasper, Alberta

EDMONTON, AB, 21 July 2019 /CNW/ - The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) is deploying a team of investigators to the site of an accident involving a Cessna 150 in Jasper, Alberta. The TSB will gather information and assess the occurrence.

The TSB is an independent agency that investigates marine, pipeline, railway and aviation transportation occurrences. Its sole aim is the advancement of transportation safety. It is not the function of the Board to assign fault or determine civil or criminal liability.

The TSB is online at www.tsb.gc.ca. Keep up to date through RSS, Twitter (@TSBCanada), YouTube, Flickr and our blog.

 

SOURCE Transportation Safety Board of Canada

