01.07.2019 22:36:00
TSB deploys a team following an ultralight aircraft accident near Rougemont, Quebec
DORVAL, QC, July 1, 2019 /CNW/ - The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) is deploying a team of investigators to the site of an ultralight aircraft accident near Rougemont, Quebec. The TSB will gather information and assess the occurrence.
The TSB is an independent agency that investigates marine, pipeline, railway and aviation transportation occurrences. Its sole aim is the advancement of transportation safety. It is not the function of the Board to assign fault or determine civil or criminal liability.
