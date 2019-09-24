24.09.2019 22:56:00

TSB deploys a team of investigators following a helicopter accident in Campbell River, British Columbia

RICHMOND, BC, Sept. 24, 2019 /CNW/ - The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) is deploying a team of investigators to the site an accident involving a Bell 206 helicopter in Campbell River, British Columbia. The TSB will gather information and assess the occurrence.

The TSB is an independent agency that investigates marine, pipeline, railway and aviation transportation occurrences. Its sole aim is the advancement of transportation safety. It is not the function of the Board to assign fault or determine civil or criminal liability.

The TSB is online at www.tsb.gc.ca. Keep up to date through RSS, Twitter (@TSBCanada), YouTube, Flickr and our blog.

SOURCE Transportation Safety Board of Canada

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street letztlich mit Verlusten -- ATX letztlich wenig bewegt -- DAX schließt tiefer -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende im Plus
Der heimische Markt fand am Dienstag keine klare Richtung. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte letztlich leichte Verluste. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich mit negativer Tendenz. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen Zuschläge aus.

Nachrichten

pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB