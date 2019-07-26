|
26.07.2019 04:03:00
TSB deploys a team of investigators following an accident near Lac Valtrie, Quebec on 10 July 2019
DORVAL, QC, July 25, 2019 /CNW/ - The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) is deploying a team of investigators to examine a Robinson R44 helicopter that was recently found near Lac Valtrie, Quebec, following an occurrence that took place on 10 July 2019. The TSB will gather information and assess the occurrence.
The TSB is an independent agency that investigates marine, pipeline, railway and aviation transportation occurrences. Its sole aim is the advancement of transportation safety. It is not the function of the Board to assign fault or determine civil or criminal liability.
SOURCE Transportation Safety Board of Canada
