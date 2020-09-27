|
27.09.2020 01:35:00
TSB deploys a team of investigators to a fatal small aircraft accident near Thorsby, Alberta
EDMONTON, AB, Sept. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) is deploying a team of investigators to a fatal air accident that occurred near Thorsby, Alberta. The TSB will gather information and assess the occurrence.
The TSB is an independent agency that investigates air, marine, pipeline, and rail transportation occurrences. Its sole aim is the advancement of transportation safety. It is not the function of the Board to assign fault or determine civil or criminal liability.
The TSB is online at www.tsb.gc.ca. Keep up to date through RSS, Twitter (@TSBCanada), YouTube and Flickr.
SOURCE Transportation Safety Board of Canada
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX verabschieden sich mit kräftigen Abschlägen ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen im Plus -- Asiens Märkte schlussendlich vorrangig leichter
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex verbuchten zum Ende der Woche kräftige Einbußen. Die Wall Street setzte ihre Stabilisierung vom Vortag fort. In Asien hielten sich Anleger vor dem Wochenende überwiegend zurück.