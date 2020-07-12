|
12.07.2020 17:04:00
TSB deploys a team of investigators to the site of a collision between the vessels ALANIS and FLORENCE SPIRIT in the Welland Canal, Ontario
QUÉBEC, July 12, 2020 /CNW/ - The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) is deploying a team of investigators to the site of a collision between the vessels ALANIS and FLORENCE SPIRIT that occurred yesterday in the Welland Canal, Ontario. The TSB will gather information and assess the occurrence.
The TSB is an independent agency that investigates air, marine, pipeline, and rail transportation occurrences. Its sole aim is the advancement of transportation safety. It is not the function of the Board to assign fault or determine civil or criminal liability.
The TSB is online at www.tsb.gc.ca.
SOURCE Transportation Safety Board of Canada
