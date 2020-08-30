|
30.08.2020 22:48:00
TSB deploys a team to an airplane accident at Toronto/Buttonville Airport, Ontario
RICHMOND HILL, ON, Aug. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) is deploying a team of investigators to the site of an accident involving a Cessna 172 at Toronto/Buttonville Airport, Ontario. The TSB will gather information and assess the occurrence.
The TSB is an independent agency that investigates air, marine, pipeline, and rail transportation occurrences. Its sole aim is the advancement of transportation safety. It is not the function of the Board to assign fault or determine civil or criminal liability.
The TSB is online at www.tsb.gc.ca. Keep up to date through RSS, Twitter (@TSBCanada), YouTube and Flickr.
SOURCE Transportation Safety Board of Canada
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht höher ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt im Minus -- US-Börsen beenden Handel fester -- Asiatische Märkte letztlich überwiegend fester
Der heimische Markt ging mit Gewinnen ins Wochenende. Der deutsche Leitindex fiel letztlich zurück. Die US-Börsen legten zum Wochenausklang zu. Die Indexkurse der wichtigsten Börsen in Asien wiesen am Freitag mehrheitlich Gewinne aus.