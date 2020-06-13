TSB deploys an investigator to a crude oil spill at a pump station near Abbotsford, British Columbia

RICHMOND, BC, June 13, 2020 /CNW/ - The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) has deployed an investigator to the site of a crude oil spill at a pump station that occurred near Abbotsford, British Columbia. The TSB will gather information and assess the occurrence.

The TSB is an independent agency that investigates marine, pipeline, railway and aviation transportation occurrences. Its sole aim is the advancement of transportation safety. It is not the function of the Board to assign fault or determine civil or criminal liability.

