|
13.06.2020 22:51:00
TSB deploys an investigator to a crude oil spill at a pump station near Abbotsford, British Columbia
RICHMOND, BC, June 13, 2020 /CNW/ - The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) has deployed an investigator to the site of a crude oil spill at a pump station that occurred near Abbotsford, British Columbia. The TSB will gather information and assess the occurrence.
The TSB is an independent agency that investigates marine, pipeline, railway and aviation transportation occurrences. Its sole aim is the advancement of transportation safety. It is not the function of the Board to assign fault or determine civil or criminal liability.
The TSB is online at www.tsb.gc.ca. Keep up to date through RSS, Twitter (@TSBCanada), YouTube and on Flickr.
SOURCE Transportation Safety Board of Canada
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht deutlich höher ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen leicht erholt -- DAX dreht zum Handelsende ins Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
An der Wall Street setzten vor dem Wochenende Erholungstendenzen ein. Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Freitag kräftige Gewinne verbuchen. Der deutsche Leitindex schaffte den Sprung in die Gewinnzone. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Freitag abwärts.