06.01.2021 23:52:00
TSB deploys investigator following railway employee fatality in Montreal, Quebec
DORVAL, QC, Jan. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) is deploying an investigator following a railway employee fatality at the Canadian National Railway Pointe-Saint-Charles yard. The TSB will gather information and assess the occurrence.
The TSB is an independent agency that investigates air, marine, pipeline, and rail transportation occurrences. Its sole aim is the advancement of transportation safety. It is not the function of the Board to assign fault or determine civil or criminal liability.
SOURCE Transportation Safety Board of Canada
