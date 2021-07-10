|
10.07.2021 20:30:00
TSB deploys team following a small aircraft accident near Charleston Lake, Ontario
RICHMOND HILL, ON, 10 July 2021 /CNW/ - The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) is deploying a team of investigators to the site of a small aircraft accident that occurred on 10 July 2021, near Charleston Lake, Ontario. The TSB will gather information and assess the occurrence.
The TSB is an independent agency that investigates air, marine, pipeline, and rail transportation occurrences. Its sole aim is the advancement of transportation safety. It is not the function of the Board to assign fault or determine civil or criminal liability.
SOURCE Transportation Safety Board of Canada
