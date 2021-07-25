|
25.07.2021 19:24:00
TSB deploys team of investigators Brantford, Ontario following a helicopter accident
RICHMOND HILL, ON, July 25, 2021 /CNW/ - The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) has deployed a team of investigators to the site of an accident involving a Robinson R44 helicopter in Brantford, Ontario. The TSB will gather information and assess the occurrence.
The TSB is an independent agency that investigates air, marine, pipeline, and rail transportation occurrences. Its sole aim is the advancement of transportation safety. It is not the function of the Board to assign fault or determine civil or criminal liability.
SOURCE Transportation Safety Board of Canada
