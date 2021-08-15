|
15.08.2021 17:23:00
TSB deploys team of investigators to Roxton Falls, Quebec following an ultralight aircraft accident
DORVAL, QC, Aug. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) has deployed a team of investigators to the site of an accident involving an ultralight aircraft in Roxton Falls, Quebec. The TSB will gather information and assess the occurrence.
The TSB is an independent agency that investigates air, marine, pipeline, and rail transportation occurrences. Its sole aim is the advancement of transportation safety. It is not the function of the Board to assign fault or determine civil or criminal liability.
The TSB is online at www.tsb.gc.ca. Keep up to date through RSS, Twitter (@TSBCanada), Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube and Flickr.
SOURCE Transportation Safety Board of Canada
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht stärker ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt mit Gewinnen - neues Rekordhoch -- Wall Street beendet Tag stabil -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte vor dem Wochenende kleine Gewinne vorweisen. Der DAX konnte zeitweise die Marke von 16.000 Punkten erklimmen. Die Wall Street hielt sich am Freitag auf Rekordniveau. Die Märkte in Fernost beendeten den Freitagshandel mit Verlusten.