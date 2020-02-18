|
TSB is deploying a team of investigators to a Cessna 150 aircraft accident near Montréal/Les Cèdres Airport, Quebec
DORVAL, QC, Feb. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) is deploying a team of investigators to the site of a Cessna 150 aircraft accident that occurred near Montréal/Les Cèdres Airport, Quebec. The TSB will gather information and assess the occurrence.
The TSB is an independent agency that investigates air, marine, pipeline, and rail transportation occurrences. Its sole aim is the advancement of transportation safety. It is not the function of the Board to assign fault or determine civil or criminal liability.
SOURCE Transportation Safety Board of Canada
