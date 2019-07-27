|
27.07.2019 04:02:00
TSB will deploy a team following an accident involving 2 aircraft near Black Diamond, Alberta
EDMONTON, July 26, 2019 /CNW/ - The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) will deploy a team of investigators following an accident involving a Cessna 182 and a Schleicher ASK 21 glider near Black Diamond, Alberta. The TSB will gather information and assess the occurrence.
The TSB is an independent agency that investigates marine, pipeline, railway and aviation transportation occurrences. Its sole aim is the advancement of transportation safety. It is not the function of the Board to assign fault or determine civil or criminal liability.
The TSB is online at www.tsb.gc.ca. Keep up to date through RSS, Twitter (@TSBCanada), YouTube, Flickr and our blog.
SOURCE Transportation Safety Board of Canada
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen höher-- DAX schließt im Plus -- Asiens Börsen zum Wochenschluss überwiegend leichter
An der Wall Street war die Stimmung am Freitag freundlich. Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich schwächer, der DAX stärker. Die asiatischen Börsen gaben am Freitag mehrheitlich nach.