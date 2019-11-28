|
28.11.2019 03:51:00
TSB will deploy a team to Kingston, Ontario, following an aircraft accident
RICHMOND HIILL, ON, Nov. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) will deploy a team of investigators tomorrow morning to Kingston, Ontario, following an accident involving a Piper PA-32. The TSB will gather information and assess the occurrence.
The TSB is an independent agency that investigates air, marine, pipeline, and rail transportation occurrences. Its sole aim is the advancement of transportation safety. It is not the function of the Board to assign fault or determine civil or criminal liability.
SOURCE Transportation Safety Board of Canada
