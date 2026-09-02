TScan Therapeutics Aktie

TScan Therapeutics für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3CPAN / ISIN: US89854M1018

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02.09.2026 15:03:15

TScan Therapeutics Reorganizes To Focus On Solid Tumor Program; To Cut 75% Jobs; Stock Tumbles 11%

(RTTNews) - TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (TCRX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, announced Wednesday it is reorganizing strategically to prioritize its in vivo solid tumor program and advance two product candidates to IND-enabling studies.

The company also disclosed updated data from Cohort C of its Phase 1 ALLOHA study of TSC-101 in heme malignancies. All 13 patients currently being tracked show complete donor chimerism, including two patients who had previously relapsed.

However, TScan has paused further enrollment in the Phase 3 ALLOHA-2 study of TSC-101 due to insufficient capital needed to complete the trial.

The company will continue tracking the 7 patients already enrolled on the treatment arm of ALLOHA-2, as well as the 13 patients in Cohort C of the Phase 1 ALLOHA study.

TScan remains committed to reporting updated data on Cohort C patients in the fourth quarter of 2026 and on all patients treated with the commercial-ready manufacturing process in the second quarter of 2027. The company intends to pursue strategic partnerships for its heme and autoimmune programs.

As part of the strategy to prioritize the solid tumor program, TScan will undergo a workforce reduction of approximately 75%. The company is streamlining its operating plan and organizational structure, eliminating its internal manufacturing organization, and significantly reducing its research footprint.

The strategic reorganization is expected to produce cumulative cost savings of $55 million through the end of 2027. TScan believes its available cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities as of June 30, 2026, will be sufficient to fund its planned operations into the fourth quarter of 2027.

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