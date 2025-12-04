TScan Therapeutics Aktie
TScan Therapeutics To Provide Update On Phase 1 Trial Of TSC-101 In Heme Malignancies Next Week
(RTTNews) - TScan Therapeutics Inc. (TCRX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, is set to host a virtual key opinion leader (KOL) event on December 8, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. ET. to discuss updates from its ongoing ALLOHA trial.
ALLOHA is a Phase 1 trial evaluating TSC-101 in patients with heme malignancies undergoing allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation (HCT).
TSC-101 is an allogeneic, donor-derived T-cell therapy that targets minor histocompatibility antigens to eliminate residual disease after hematopoietic cell transplantation.
During the event, the company will be presenting two-year relapse data on initial patients from the ALLOHA Phase 1 trial and also review the unmet medical need and potential market opportunity for TSC-101 and follow-on product candidates.
According to a recent update, TSC-101 demonstrated a favorable safety profile and durable long-term persistence, with TCR-T cells detected more than two years post-infusion and a clear relationship between dose and persistence. The therapy also showed a meaningful relapse-free benefit, with 82% of patients (14/17) in the treatment arm remaining relapse-free, compared to 64% (9/14) in the control arm.
Last month, after a productive End-of-Phase 1 meeting with the FDA, the company agreed on the registrational path forward for the TSC-101 program as a treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS).
A pivotal trial for TSC-101 for patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) is expected to be launched in the second quarter of 2026.
TCRX closed Wednesday's trade at $1.02, up 7.12 %.
