TSG Consulting Reinforces Importance of Effective Substance ID at Biocides Europe

KNARESBOROUGH, England, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TSG Consulting, a leading regulatory and scientific consulting organization, today opens its booth at Biocides Europe 2019 in Vienna, Austria. As part of the two-day conference, TSG's Steven Buchanan, former ECHA Scientific Officer, will speak on the impact of substance ID on read-across, data sharing and testing, and its strategic implication for active substance approvals under the Biocidal Products Regulation (EU) No. 528/2012 (BPR).

"Substances are generally identified by their name, chemical composition and numerical identifiers," says Steven Buchanan, Senior Chemistry & REACH Consultant, TSG Consulting and Former ECHA Scientific Officer. "Substance identification is important for hazard and risk communication, establishing whether two or more compositions are the same, and for facilitating data sharing. It is also the basis for the BPR dossier and subsequent evaluation. Getting it wrong has a big impact on other parts of the dossier and subsequent processes."

"To ensure as smooth an approval process as possible, there are a number of things that chemical companies can do," continues Buchanan. "This includes reviewing the identity of substances as soon as possible and ensuring that all parties who have the same substance have the same substance identity. It is also important to engage ECHA and/or Member State Competent Authorities when appropriate on areas such as technical equivalence or chemical similarity checks; and TSG can help facilitate these meetings."

Key consultants within the biocides regulatory team will also be available on TSG Consulting's booth throughout the conference. These include: Amy Burrows, Head of Biocides & Cosmetics; Séverine Macke, Senior Biocides Consultant; Melina Henne, Senior Regulatory Consultant; and Simon Scarrott, Senior Human Health Risk Assessment Consultant.

About TSG Consulting

TSG provides companies with high-quality regulatory and scientific consulting services. We help clients worldwide address the technical and regulatory issues in taking their products to market in multiple jurisdictions. Our scientific expertise, regulatory knowledge and understanding of local nuances enable our clients to navigate the complex and ever-changing regulatory landscape across the globe.

We serve a number of key markets and industry sectors including agricultural, industrial, consumer, food and beverage, animal health, and medical. Our teams comprise scientists and regulatory experts – many of whom have previously held positions at regulatory agencies, departments and in industry. This combination of science, regulatory expertise and knowledge of how institutions and industry operate provides our clients with superior and well-rounded guidance.

TSG Consulting is a Science Group company.

About Science Group

Science Group plc (AIM: SAG) is an international, science-led services and product development organization. Its specialist companies, TSG Consulting, Sagentia, Oakland Innovation, OTM Consulting, Leatherhead Food Research and Frontier Smart Technologies, support the product innovation lifecycle, enabling clients to deliver on their investments in R&D. Science Group's services fall into four broad categories: Applied Science, Product Development, Technology Advisory and Regulatory. These services are combined with vertical market expertise in the Medical, Consumer, Food & Beverage, Industrial, Chemical and Energy sectors. With offices throughout Europe, North America and China/Hong Kong and with over 30 languages written and spoken, Science Group supports a global client base.

