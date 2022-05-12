12.05.2022 04:11:00

Tsinghua University inaugurates Institute for Smart Scene Innovation Design

BEIJING, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from China.org.cn.

The Academy of Arts & Design of Tsinghua University (AADTHU) inaugurated the Institute for Smart Scene Innovation Design (ISSID) on Tuesday, which aims to build a leading design and R&D platform for smart design and cultural innovation.

The Institute for Smart Scene Innovation Design (ISSID) 's launching ceremony was hosted by the Academy of Arts & Design of Tsinghua University (AADTHU) on April 19, 2022. [Photo provided to China.org.cn]

Dedicated to research in smart design, focusing on emerging industries and key sectors such as smart cities, smart education, and smart medical care, the ISSID will innovate new design systems and formulate relevant standards. Ultimately, they hope to make breakthroughs in studies of smart designing methods and tools, as well as its key technologies.

Through interdisciplinary research of art and technology, the ISSID will concentrate on innovative art design and R&D of scientific and technological programs and foster talents with multidisciplinary skills and creative abilities.

At a forum themed "smart design, scene innovation" after the launching ceremony of the ISSDI, 11 scholars and experts from technology, art, design, and cultural innovation industries shared thoughts about smart design.

An exhibition with the theme of art and technology, on display from Tuesday to Sunday, showcases art and research cases of students and faculties from the AADTHU and other leading artists and designers. In addition, the exhibition demonstrates the broad prospects of innovation such as smart transportation and smart cities.

