TSLC Selected by Cepton as a Supplier of Key Components

TSLC Corporation ("TSLC”), a subsidiary of SemiLEDs Corporation ("SemiLEDs”) (Nasdaq: LEDS), today announced that it has been selected by Cepton, Inc. ("Cepton”) (Nasdaq: CPTN), a Silicon Valley innovator and leader in high performance MMT® lidar solutions, to supply key components used in Cepton’s lidar solutions for the automotive and non-automotive markets.

TSLC is a technology developer and manufacturer of ultra-precision optoelectronic systems, with more than 10 years of experience innovating unique semiconductor package solutions, such as wafer level packaging. TSLC has worked with Cepton for the past two years to qualify and validate TSLC’s manufacturing processes in preparation for large-scale deployment of Cepton’s lidar solutions. The selection of TSLC as a key supplier is a testament to TSLC’s capabilities and engineering prowess.

"Using TSLC’s advanced micro-packaging technology together with our ultra-precision alignment technology, we have delivered thousands of components used in Cepton’s lidar solutions,” said Trung Doan, CEO of TSLC and Chairman/CEO of SemiLEDs. "We are excited to be selected as a supplier of key components for Cepton’s lidar for large-scale deployment. Cepton’s lidar solutions are making our roadways safer by reducing accidents and enabling higher levels of autonomy.”

About TSLC Corporation

TSLC Corporation, a subsidiary of SemiLEDs Corporation (Nasdaq:LEDS), is a technology developer/innovator and leading manufacturer of precision Optoelectronic systems located in Chu-Nan Site, Hsinchu Science Park, Taiwan.

TSLC-SemiLEDs is a technology innovator in LED Advanced Opto-device packaging, wafer level packaging solutions with device manufacturing located in Taiwan. TSLC-SemiLEDs has been a technology pioneer for over 15 years delivering many innovative high performance and cost-effective products. The company continues to invest in technology and prepare to fulfill Cepton’s anticipated volume ramp.

About SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Corporation incorporated in Delaware in January 2005. SemiLEDs is a manufacturer of ultrahigh brightness LED chips with LED fabrication facilities in Hsinchu Science Park Chunan site, Taiwan. SemiLEDs specializes in the development and manufacturing of metal alloy vertical LED chips in blue (white), green and UV using our patented and proprietary MvpLED™ technology. This unique design allows for higher performance and longer lumen maintenance. SemiLEDs is publicly listed in Nasdaq with ticker: LEDS. SemiLEDs is fully ISO9001 Certified.

