NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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17.07.2026 02:10:00
TSMC Just Announced Fantastic News for Nvidia Shareholders
When you want to know what's on the horizon for Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), it's a great idea to look to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (NYSE: TSM). These companies work hand-in-hand, and TSMC, as the world's biggest chip manufacturer, has a particularly broad view of the chip market.TSMC just reported quarterly earnings, and both revenue and profit blew past estimates. The company has been on a roll, with earnings soaring quarter after quarter amid the artificial intelligence (AI) boom. Companies have rushed to TSMC to manufacture their chips to keep up with soaring demand.And in this latest report, TSMC delivered two pieces of news that offer Nvidia shareholders a reason to cheer.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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