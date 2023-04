TSMC Just Fired a Warning Shot for Semiconductor Stocks. Should Nvidia Investors Be Worried?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Foundry giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), popularly known as TSMC, released its first-quarter 2023 results on April 20, and the semiconductor bellwether's quarterly performance and outlook clearly point toward a slowdown for the chip industry, at least in the near term.TSMC's Q1 revenue was down 5% year over year to $16.7 billion, driven by a 14% decline in wafer shipments over the prior-year period on account of weak chip demand. Earnings fell to $1.31 per share from $1.40 per share in the year-ago period. TSMC missed Wall Street's revenue expectations by a small margin, and the guidance suggests that the weakness is here to stay.The Taiwanese giant anticipates $15.6 billion in revenue this quarter, along with an operating profit margin of 40.5% at the midpoint of its guidance range. The revenue guidance points toward a 14% year-over-year decline, while the operating margin would also contract substantially from the prior-year period's reading of 49.1%. Also, TSMC has trimmed its 2023 revenue outlook. It now expects annual revenue to decline in the low to mid-single digits as compared to the prior expectation of a slight improvement over 2022 levels.