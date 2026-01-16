NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
16.01.2026 18:15:00
TSMC Just Gave Investors a Glimpse of What's Ahead for Nvidia in 2026
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been one of the most successful tech companies on the planet in recent years. This is because the company noticed the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) early on and decided to take action. Nvidia focused the design of its graphics processing units (GPUs) to serve the needs of AI customers, and this proved to be a game-changing move.As a result, Nvidia's earnings have soared in the double and triple digits, and the stock has skyrocketed too. In spite of this excellent performance, though, investors have wondered how long this momentum may continue. Spending on AI has marched higher, and investors worry that any slowdown could deal a blow to Nvidia and others in the space.But uncertainty may not last for very long: Just this week, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) offered investors a glimpse of what's ahead for Nvidia in 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
