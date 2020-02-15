TSP IT Services Wins Third Consecutive CRN IoT Innovators Award

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TSP, a Boston area IT services and solutions provider, has been named a 2019 IoT Innovators Award winner by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company.

TSP provides smart home technology and residential and commercial automation solutions backed by its Design Build Support process. Working in combination with sister company Nordic Smart Spaces, TSP recently integrated proven smart home technologies from Savant, Lutron, and other world-renowned brands into the fundamental design of Austurhöfn Smart Homes in Reykjavik, Iceland.

Austurhöfn consists of 71 luxury apartments, and each Smart Home comes standard with Smart Features like single app control, secure remote access, and a 7" touch screen. Austurhöfn residents can customize their Smart Homes with built-in speakers, OLED TVs, and other smart home technology upgrades. In addition, Austurhöfn residents can use their own smart devices, such as Google Home, Apple HomeKit, and Sonos, for unparalleled home automation.

TSP and Austurhöfn's developers and engineering team considered ways to elevate the smart home experience. Together, they incorporated home automation into the design and development of each Smart Home, ensuring Austurhöfn residents can enjoy smart technology built into every unit. Virtual tours of Austurhöfn are also available that make it easy for homebuyers to browse Austurhöfn Smart Homes from anywhere in the world.

"Our 2019 CRN IoT Innovators Award highlights our dedication to bringing IoT to the masses, and our Austurhöfn project shows that we can roll out IoT at building-scale," TSP President Michael Oh said. "We're changing the game of how smart homes are hitting the market by continuing to explore innovative ways to help developers maximize their IoT investments while delivering incredible new experiences for homebuyers."

2019 marks the third consecutive year in which TSP has won a CRN IoT Innovators Award. As a CRN IoT Innovator, TSP empowers organizations, homeowners, and property developers to incorporate IoT technologies into their everyday activities.

"CRN's IoT Innovators go above and beyond the call of duty to solve IoT challenges," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "Vendors need IoT partners that understand how to implement and manage IoT solutions, and IoT Innovators help organizations capitalize on the IoT so they can stay ahead of competitors in today's always-on, always-connected global marketplace."

In addition to smart home technology and residential and commercial automation solutions, TSP provides a wide range of IT services and conference room AV solutions. To learn more, please email us at business@tsp.me or call us at 617-267-9716.

About TSP:

TSP combines forward-thinking IT solutions with personalized service to help our clients transform technology into a strategic asset. We provide cloud migration, network monitoring, and other outsourced IT services to a broad range of clients — from big names like Novartis and the Boston Celtics to dozens of small and medium-sized organizations. Plus, we offer smart home technology solutions built on our decades of home and commercial automation experience with deep interior design acumen and cutting-edge maintenance and support. To learn more, please visit our website.

About TSP Smart Spaces:

TSP Smart Spaces looks beyond industry-standard approaches to home automation. We prioritize simplicity, seamless interaction, remote monitoring, reliability, and, most importantly, a flawless user experience. With our diverse team of smart home specialists and longstanding commitment to innovative, bespoke, design-informed solutions, TSP Smart Spaces delivers amazing smart home experiences in luxury homes. To learn more, please visit our website.

About The Channel Company®

The Channel Company® enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelcompany.com

