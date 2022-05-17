TSR CONCRETE COATINGS ANNOUNCES MERGER AND LAUNCH OF REVAMP

TSR Merges with Ninja Coatings and PolyPro Concrete to Create National Concrete Coatings Platform

FOSTER CITY, Calif., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TSR Concrete Coatings ("TSR"), a portfolio company of Bertram Capital ("Bertram") and a provider of residential concrete coating solutions is pleased to announce the merger of TSR with Ninja Coatings ("Ninja") and PolyPro Concrete Coatings ("PolyPro"). Simultaneous with the closing of the Ninja and PolyPro transactions, Bertram formed ReVamp Companies ("ReVamp"), a platform for the nation's leading home-improvement brands, specializing in residential concrete coatings and other services designed to enhance the aesthetic and appearance of customers' homes. Terms of the transactions were not disclosed.

TSR, Ninja, and PolyPro are leading brands in the home services space with strong reputations for providing superior concrete coating solutions with exceptional customer service. The combination expands ReVamp's service territory in Indiana, Florida, Louisiana, Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, and Colorado.

"TSR is extremely excited and proud to partner with the Ninja and PolyPro teams, both of which are high quality businesses with great reputations for delivering best-in-class customer service and support. They are leaders in their respective markets, and we are thrilled to welcome them to our ReVamp family of companies" said Jeff Gear, founder of TSR and CEO of ReVamp.

ReVamp will bring together the unique capabilities of TSR, Ninja and PolyPro in marketing, operations, sales, and sourcing to drive sustained growth across each company and best-in-class service to our customers. Additionally, ReVamp will focus on collaboration and professional development of team members to provide a path for our employees to grow and build a career throughout the organization.

"The idea of joining the largest national concrete coating platform is very exciting," said Mike Redmond, Ninja's Founder, "together, we will accelerate our collective growth by pairing best practices with our dedicated teams and local expertise."

The investments in Ninja and PolyPro represent the first and second add-on acquisitions completed by ReVamp since the investment by Bertram in February 2022. ReVamp is actively seeking partnerships with leaders in the garage, flooring, and broader residential services category.

About ReVamp Companies

ReVamp Companies is a leading national residential concrete coatings platform, with a growing suite of flooring and adjacent residential services. Based in Lena, IL and operating across multiple states, the company provides quality concrete coating solutions for garages, basements, patios, pools, driveways, and other indoor and outdoor areas. ReVamp is committed to advancing its employees' careers, providing best-in-class professional training and opportunities for promotion, development, and relocation across the organization. For more information, please visit the Company's website https://www.revampcompanies.com/

About Ninja Coatings

Ninja Coatings is a leading installer of floor coatings in the Southeast. The company is based in New Orleans, LA with a strong presence in Louisiana, Florida, and the surrounding regions. For more information, please visit the Company's website www.ninjacoatings.com.

About PolyPro Concrete Coatings

Based in Ft Wayne, IN, PolyPro Concrete Coatings is among the largest providers of concrete coatings in Northeast Indiana. For more information, please visit the Company's website www.polyprofloors.com .

About Bertram Capital

Bertram Capital is a private equity firm targeting investments in lower middle market companies. Since its inception in 2006, the firm has raised over $2.2B of capital commitments. In addition to supplying strategic growth capital, Bertram Capital leverages proprietary processes and services, Bertram High-5sm and Bertram Labs, to empower its portfolio companies to unlock their full business potential. The Bertram High-5sm is an operationally focused value creation strategy, which includes management augmentation, operational initiative implementation, complementary business acquisition, sales and marketing improvements, while leveraging technology and IP. The cornerstone of this strategy is Bertram Labs, its in-house technology team, which seeks to drive growth and value through digital marketing, e-commerce, big data and analytics, application development, and internal and external platform optimization. Visit www.bcap.com for more information.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tsr-concrete-coatings-announces-merger-and-launch-of-revamp-301548525.html

SOURCE Bertram Capital