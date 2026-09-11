TSX Climbs On Tech Rally, Looks Set To End 6-day Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market moved up firmly in positive territory Friday afternoon, lifted by a sharp fall in oil prices following the International Energy Agency's downward revision in global oil demand forecast for the year, and prospects of Gulf foreign ministers securing support from their Iranian counterpart for an arrangement for a temporary arrangement for passage of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Bargain hunting at some counters contributed as well to market's rise.

Technology stocks moved sharply higher, contributing significantly to market's rise. Real estate, materials, industrials and financials stocks were among the other notable gainers. Energy stocks declined on weak oil prices.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which ended weak for six straight sessions, was up 128.22 points or 0.36% at 35,634.50 a little while ago. The index rose to a high of 35,857.40 earlier in the day.

The Information Technology Capped Index climbed 3.5%. Tecsys soared 8.5%. Descartes Systems Group gained 6.5%

Firan Technology, Celestica, Kinaxis, Enghouse Systems, Shopify, Docebo, Lightspeed Commerce, Open Text Corporation, Blackberry, CGI and Computer Modelling moved up 1.5%-6%.

Real estate stocks Altus Group, Hr Real Estate, Colliers International Group, FirstService Corporation, Primaris REIT, Dream Industrial, Killam Apartment, Boardwalk Real Estate Investment and Choice Properties gained 1.5%-4%.

Materials stocks Wesdome Gold Mines, Ccl Industries, Torex Gold Resources, 5N Plus, Altius Minerals Corporation, Triple Flag Precious Metals and First Quantum Minerals moved up sharply.

In the financials sector, Sprott, Trisura Group, Igm Financial, Onex Corporation, TMX Group, Great-West Lifeco, EQB, Fairfax Financial Holdings and Power Corporation of Canada gained 1%-4%.

Industrials stock Boyd Group Services jumped 8%. Rb Global, Hammond Power Solutions, Cae Inc., Ats Corporation, Thomson Reuters, Gfl Environmental, Canadian Pacific Kansas City and Canadian National Railway gained 1.3%-4%.