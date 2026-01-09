TSX Climbs To New Record High, Up Nearly 1% At Noon

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market remained firmly placed in positive territory around noon on Friday thanks to strong gains in materials, energy and technology sectors. Optimism about more monetary easing by the Federal Reserve helped underpin sentiment.

U.S. Labor Department's data showing employment increased by less than expected in December has led to some optimism about the outlook for interest rates.

Data from Statistics Canada showed the Canadian economy added 8,200 jobs in December 2025, following three consecutive monthly increases totalling 181,000 from September to November.

The unemployment rate in Canada rose to 6.8% in December 2025 from 6.5% in the previous month and above market expectations of 6.6%.

Data released by the Labor Department today showed non-farm payroll employment in the U.S. rose by 50,000 jobs in December after climbing by a downwardly revised 56,000 jobs in November. Economists had expected employment to rise by 60,000 jobs compared to the addition of 64,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

Meanwhile, the report said the unemployment rate edged down to 4.4% in December from a revised 4.5% in November. The unemployment rate was expected to slip to 4.5% from the 4.6% originally reported for the previous month.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index climbed to a new record high of 32,676,36, gaining 297.72 points or 0.93% over previous close.)

The Materials Capped Index climbed 2.2%. Endeavour Silver Corp soared 10.5%. First Majestic Silver Corp moved up 5.5%. Lundin Mining Corp., Discovery Silver Corp., First Quantum Minerals, New Gold, Franco-Nevada Corp., Fortuna Mines, Aya Gold & Silver and Skeena Resources gained 3 to 5%.

The Energy Capped Index moved up 1.5%. Terravest Capital surged 4.5%. Imperial Oil and Suncor Energy advanced by 2.7% and 2.3%, respectively. International Petroleum Corp., Canadian Natural Resources, Vermilion Energy, Headwater Exploration, Kelt Exploration, Topaz Energy, Baytex Energy and Cenovus Energy gained 1 to 1.5%.

Technology stocks Celestica Inc and Firan Technology Group gained 5.2% and 3.7%, respectively. Descartes Systems Group, Sylogist and Constellation Software moved up 1 to 1.8%.

Tecsys, Cargojet, Air Canada, Spin Master Corp., Wall Financial Corporation, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, Rogers Communications and Shopify posted sharp to moderate losses.