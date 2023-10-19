TSX Closes At 2-week Low As Geopolitical Tensions, Rate Concerns Weigh

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market closed at a two-week low on Thursday, as stocks fell amid concerns about interest rates and geopolitical tensions.

Healthcare, real estate, utilities and financials shares were among the major losers.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a loss of 101.89 points or 0.52% at 19,348.81.

Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) ended 5.37% down, and Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO) drifted down nearly 3%.

Real estate stocks Allied Properties (AP.UN.TO) ended nearly 6% down. Granite Real Estate (GRT.UN.TO) ended 3.5% down, while CDN Apartment (CAR.UN.TO), Riocan Real Estate (REI.UN.TO) and Killam Apartment (KMP.UN.TO) lost 2 to 2.7%.

Among the stocks in the Utilities sector, Brookfield Infra Partners (BIP.UN.TO), Innergex Renewable Energy (INE.TO), Algonquin Power and Utilities Corp (AQN.TO), Hydro One (H.TO) and Northland Power (NPI.TO) lost 1.4 to 3.2%.

Financials shares Goeasy (GSY.TO), Sun Life Financial (SLF.TO), Brookfield Corporation (BN.TO), Brookfield Asset Management (BAM.TO), Onex Corp (ONEX.TO) and EQB (EQB.TO) ended down 2.3 to 3%.

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) gained 2.3% on strong results. The company reported a net income of $39.1 million, or $0.44 per share, for the third-quarter, up 2.9% and 7.3%, respectively, from a year-ago.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS.TO) ended more than 4% down following a rating downgrade.

Data from Statistics Canada showed industrial producer prices in Canada rose by 0.4% in September, easing from an upwardly revised 1.9% hike in August. The Industrial Product Price Index increased 0.6% year-on-year in September following an upwardly revised flat reading in August.

Raw materials price index in Canada rose by 3.5% month-over-month in September, up from a 3% increase in August. Year-on-year, raw materials prices increased 2.4% in September.