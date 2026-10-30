30.10.2026 19:59:42

TSX Drops Nearly 2.5%; Materials, Tech Stocks Down Sharply

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks are down sharply on Friday amid renewed fears about inflation and interest rates following oil prices climbing higher amid supply concerns after a tanker attack in the Strait of Hormuz.

Tech stocks are seeing a sell-off amid uncertainty about returns on rising cost of AI-related investments, contributing significantly to market's sharp drop.

Materials stocks are weighed down by weak precious metals prices. Shares from financials, healthcare and industrials sectors are also reeling under sustained selling pressure.

In additions to tracking the trend in the commodities markets, investors are also reacting to a slew of corporate earnings updates.

West Texas Intermediate Crude oil front-month futures are up 2% at $104.00 a barrel.

Gold futures are down 3.4%, while Silver futures are down 6.5%.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 891.01 points or 2.46% at 35,358.02 a little while ago.

The Materials Capped Index is down as much as 6%. The Information Technology Capped Index is down 4.2% and the Financials Index is declining by about 2.3%. The Healthcare Index and the Industrials Capped Index are down 1.6% and 1%, respectively.

Magna International Inc. is down 1.3% despite reporting higher earnings. The company reported net income of $383 million for the third quarter, compared to $305 million a year ago. Diluted earnings per share were $1.44, an increase of 33% from the comparable period.

In economic news, economic activity in Canada stalled for a second consecutive month in August.

In September, the economy is estimated to have contracted by 0.1% month-on-month. Based on preliminary September data, GDP is expected to have expanded by 0.3% in Q3 2026, following growth of 0.8% in Q2.

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