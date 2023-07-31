TSX Ends At 3-month High

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended on a firm note on Monday, led by gains in materials and technology stocks.

A few stocks from the healthcare sector too posted strong gains. Real estate stocks gained as well. Energy stocks failed to hold early gains.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which climbed to 20,677.25 in early trades, ended with a gain of 107.27 points or 0.52% at 20,626.64, the highest close in three months.

Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS.TO) climbed nearly 6.5%. The company has announced that it plans to sell its 56% stake in the Minera Agua Rica Alumbrera copper project in Argentina to Swiss multi-national commodities major Glencore for about $475 million.

Algoma Steel Group Inc (ASTL.TO), Endeavour Silver Corp (EDR.TO), Centerra Gold Inc (CG.TO), Iamgold Corp (IMG.TO), MAG Silver Corp (MAG.TO), First Majestic Silver Corp (FR.TO) and Wesdome Gold Mines (WDO.TO) gained 4 to 6%.

Among technology stocks, Sylogist (SYZ.TO) and BlackBerry (BB.TO) both climbed nearly 6%. Celestica Inc (CLS.TO) gained 5.9% and Coveo Solutions (CVO.TO) gained 5.8%. Dye & Durham (DND.TO), Bitfarms (BITF.TO), Hut 8 Mining Corp (HUT.TO), CGI Group (GIB.A.TO) and Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) ended higher by 1.9 to 2.7%.

Tilray Inc. (TLRY.TO), up 9.6%, was the top performer in the healthcare index. Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) gained about 1.3%.

Spin Master Corp (TOY.TO), TC Energy Corporation (TRP.TO), Sprott Inc (SII.TO), Cameco Corporation (CCO.TO) and Bombardier Inc (BBD.B.TO) gained 3 to 5%.