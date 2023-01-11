TSX Ends Higher Again

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended on a firm note on Wednesday, riding on gains in real estate, healthcare, utilities, consumer discretionary and industrials sectors.

The mood was fairly bullish as the U.S. and European markets surged amid optimism about growth following China relaxing some Covid restrictions and reopening its businesses.

Investors looked ahead to U.S. inflation data, due on Thursday, for more clues about the Federal Reserve's monetary policy outlook.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which rose to 20,038.26 at the start, but dropped to 19,910.30 around mid morning, ended the session with a gain of 126.19 points or 0.63% at 20,025.05.

Rogers Communications Inc (RCI.A.TO), Gildan Activewear (GIL.TO), Onex Corporation (ONEX.TO), ATS Corporation (ATS.TO), Methanex Corporation (MX.TO), Toromont Industries (TIH.TO), Colliers International (CIGI.TO), Cogeco Communications (CCA.TO) and FirstService Corporation (FSV.TO) gained 2 to 4.3%.

Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO) surged more than 7.5%. Lithium Americas Corp (LAC.TO) climbed 6.3% and Paramount Resources (POU.TO) gained about 4.5%.

Filo Mining Corp (FIL.TO) plunged more than 12%. Osisko Mining (OSK.TO) and Equinox Gold Corp (EQX.TO) also ended sharply lower.

Tecsys Inc (TCS.TO) dropped about 6.5%. Bombardier Inc (BBD.B.TO), Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO), Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM.TO) and Loblaw Companies (L.TO) ended lower by 1 to 2%.